Delhi Police team conducts raids at Tablighi Jamaat chief’s farmhouse in Shamli

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:22 IST

A six-member team of Delhi’s crime branch raided the farm house of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad on the outskirts of Kandhla town in Shamli district on Thursday.

The team remained at the farm house for over two hours and searched inside the house and orchard.

SP Shamli, Vineet Jaiswal, said, “A team of crime branch from Delhi arrived in the afternoon to conduct a search at Maulana Saad’s farm house and we provided cops from Kandhla police station to assist them during their work”.

A relative of Maulana Saad, who requested not to be named, said the team remained at the farm house for over 2 hours and they did videography and photography inside the house.

They also dig a few points inside mango orchard and queried about three servants who stay at farm house.

He claimed that the team didn’t ask anything about Maulana Saad and returned after completing their work.

“We had nothing to hide. Kandhla is Maulana’s native place and he visits here occasionally and prefers to remain away from people because huge crowd gathers in no time to meet him,” he said.

Maulana Saad is under fire after Tablighi Jamaat was blamed for spreading coronavirus in the country.

He had placed himself under quarantine and still to present before the crime branch, which has been investigating the charges against Tablighi Jamaat.

In an exclusive interview to HT, Maulana Saad had rejected charges leveled against him and the Tablighi Jamaat and claimed that he was always ready to cooperate with the investigating agency.