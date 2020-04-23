Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump

india

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 21:48 IST

Maharashtra registered a staggering count of 778 coronavirus positive cases on Thursday, the state’s highest single-day jump so far taking the total Covid-19 tally to 6,427, health officials said.

Fourteen Covid-19 patients died on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the deadly pathogen in the state to 283, the officials said.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, capital city Mumbai registered 522 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the city’s coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 4,205. At least, 167 people have died due to the highly infectious disease so far in Mumbai.

Till date, 840 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged in the state, according to state health department data.

India’s total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 21,700 on Thursday with the number of deaths at 686 across the country, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 1,229 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

At least 34 people have died due to the deadly infection since Wednesday.

A day earlier on Wednesday, India had breached the 20,000 mark with 20,471 Covid-19 positive patients in the country.

Among the states, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with the maximum number of Covid-19 patients, followed by Gujarat and national capital Delhi coming in third.