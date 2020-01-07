e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Delhi polls: BSP to fight on all seats, SP may support Kejriwal

Delhi polls: BSP to fight on all seats, SP may support Kejriwal

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:56 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP), both with presence mainly in Uttar Pradesh, have different plans for Delhi assembly polls scheduled to take place on February 8.

While Mayawati-led BSP has announced that it will contest all 70 seats, the SP may contest none and is likely to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“The BSP is going solo in Delhi and will contest all seats,” a senior BSP leader said.

Despite performing badly in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Haryana assembly elections, the BSP hopes to make inroads in Delhi that has a large number of Dalit and migrant voters and has set its eyes on the 12 reserved seats.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party that won two seats in Maharashtra and none in Jharkhand assembly polls, is reluctant to test political waters in Delhi. “The SP does not want to play the role of ‘vote-cutter’ as the party thinks that Kejriwal has a fair chance of having a second term in Delhi. The AAP had supported us in the 2018 UP Assembly by-polls and again in 2019 UP assembly by-polls. Soon, our national president Akhilesh Yadav will make a formal announcement about Delhi,” a Delhi unit SP leader said.

Responding to a question on Delhi polls, Yadav had initially said the SP would not contest but later said party leaders would meet and then make an announcement.

BSP national president Mayawati held a meeting in Lucknow Monday to review preparations for Delhi polls. A BSP leader, who was present in the meeting, said Mayawati asked leaders concerned to select candidates. She has appointed senior party leaders Veer Singh and Ashok Siddharth as those in charge of the Delhi assembly elections.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the BSP had fielded candidates on all 70 seats but its candidates lost their deposits on 69 seats. It bagged 1.30% of the total votes polled.

“The party is working hard to recover lost ground. Dalit outfit Bhim Army led by Chandrashekhar Azad has a huge influence in West UP and Delhi, and has emerged as a challenge to the BSP,” a senior leader said.

Recently, Mayawati has cautioned party workers against the Bhim Army and accused Chandrashekhar of working as an agent of rival political parties to damage the prospects of the BSP in the Delhi assembly elections.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities