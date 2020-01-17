Delhi Polls: Haryana BJP leaders to campaign for party candidates on 37 seats

cities

Haryana BJP state president Subhash Barala on Friday said senior leaders from the state will campaign for party candidates on 37 assembly seats in Delhi.

Interacting with reporters here, he said that former agriculture minister OP Dhankar will lead the committee formed to depute party leaders to canvass in Delhi assembly polls to be held on February 8.

“We will be holding a meeting in this regard tomorrow at Delhi where we will assign areas to the party leaders where they would campaign for the BJP nominees in Delhi, he said.

To a question, Barala said the AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had done nothing for the Delhities in the last five years. The BJP will form the next government in Delhi.”