e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi resident brought dies in Dera Bassi police station

Delhi resident brought dies in Dera Bassi police station

He was accused of cheating people in Lalru and Dera Bassi and was brought for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mohali police.

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.
The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A Delhi resident brought to Dera Bassi police station in connection with a cheating case registered against him in 2016, died in custody on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, 67, of Tilak Nagar in Delhi. He was accused of cheating people in Lalru and Dera Bassi and was brought for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mohali police.

As per information, he had complained of difficulty in breathing on Wednesday night, following which he was taken to the hospital. After about two hours, he was taken back to the police station. On Thursday morning, he complained of uneasiness again and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The post-mortem, which lasted for about two hours, was conducted by a panel of three doctors under the supervision of Dera Bassi judicial magistrate. The videography of the entire process was done. Sources reveal that no external injury marks were found on the body. The viscera and lungs were sent for forensic examination to ascertain the cause of death and samples of the deceased were taken for Covid 19.

“Paramjit was accused of cheating and complained of uneasiness in the morning. He was taken to hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali.

top news
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
India calls for holding early talks on LAC
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
‘Till lotus blooms’: Suvendu Adhikari says won’t sleep till BJP wins Bengal
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
Pak activist Karima Baloch’s family seeks investigation into her death: MEA
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
India sends warship to deliver aid to Vietnam, conduct exercise in South China Sea
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Govt invites farm unions, Rahul Gandhi meets President Kovind | 10 points
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
Look forward to welcoming UK prime minister Boris Johnson, says India
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
PM Modi to speak to farmers, release cash in Dec 25 outreach
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In