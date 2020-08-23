Delhi riots: Court tells police to probe allegations against lawyer

cities

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:00 IST

New Delhi: A court on Saturday directed the Delhi police’s special cell or unit branch to probe allegations against a city advocate who allegedly “tutored victims to give false statement” in the north-east Delhi riots cases. The court passed the order after police submitted a report, citing a riot victim’s statement, in which he claimed he was asked to depose falsely by advocate Mahmood Pracha.

Pracha who denied the allegations and accused police of framing him is also representing many other accused persons in the cases of the Delhi riots. The riot victim also told police that he had falsely named three persons --- Navneet, Deepak and Mintu -- on Pracha’s instruction.

According to police report, Ali told police that he was contacted by Pracha to identify an eyewitness named Sharif who was a witness in another case.

Ali alleged that Pracha told him Sharif’s statement in his case would make his case stronger for which he would have to depose that Sharif had seen his shop burning. But Ali said that he did not know Sharif or had seen Sharif ever so there was no question of claiming that he had seen Sharif while rioters were burning his shop on February 24. The police report also mentioned that Ali’s affidavit was signed by an advocate who supposedly died in 2017.

On Saturday, additional sessions judge, Vinod Yadav ordered police commissioner to issue directions to special cell or crime branch to probe the allegations against Pracha.

Pracha denied all the allegations. “Since I am representing many complainants and accused persons in the Delhi riots cases, where police inaction and participation has been alleged by my clients so police are implicating me. Any investigation done by the DCP of the North East who was seen with a controversial BJP leader has to be taken with a pinch of salt. They did not take action against the BJP leader but are trying to implicate me in such false cases. First police attacked journalists and now they are attacking lawyers for speaking the truth.”

At least 53 persons died while 400 others were injured in the Delhi riots.