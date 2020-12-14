e-paper
Delhi tourist dies after slipping on road in Kullu

Delhi tourist dies after slipping on road in Kullu

Police officials said Ayushi along with her friends had come to Tirthan valley on December 11.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

A tourist from Delhi died after she slipped on a road near Shojha village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ayushi, 21, a resident of New Delhi. Police officials said Ayushi along with her friends had come to Tirthan valley on December 11 and they decided to go to Jalori pass on December 13. “After reaching Shojha village, they decided to park their vehicle and walk with other tourists as the road was closed due to fresh snowfall. Later, a tourist informed her friend that she had fallen on the road. She was rushed to the civil hospital in Banjar where doctors declared her brought dead,” superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

He said the girl’s parents have been informed and the postmortem is being conducted.

