e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Demolish structures in Chandigarh int’l airport’s vicinity within 2 weeks: Mohali DC to Zirakpur MC

Demolish structures in Chandigarh int’l airport’s vicinity within 2 weeks: Mohali DC to Zirakpur MC

Clarifies that there is no stay either by the Supreme Court or the Punjab and Haryana high court on demolishing the structures falling within the 100-metre radius of the airport

cities Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Clarifying that there is no stay either by the Supreme Court or the Punjab and Haryana high court on demolishing the structures falling within the 100-metre radius of the Chandigarh International Airport’s boundary wall, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan issued orders to executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council to raze 83-odd structures in the vicinity within two weeks.

In the order, Dayalan stated that the demolition should be carried out in compliance with the HC orders and questioned the EO as to why no action-taken report has been submitted till date.

The DC said, “It is confirmed that there is no relief to the owners of 83 structures from SC or HC and MC-EO has been directed to carry out the demolition with immediate effect and submit the action-taken report.”

He also said that similar instructions have been issued to Mohali senior superintendent of police for providing security cover to the Zirakpur MC to carry out the demolition.

The demolition was to be conducted on January 7 and then on January 20 but had been deferred due to the cold weather.

Zirakpur MC executive officer Manvir Gill said, “We will be carrying out the drive after getting police protection.”

Following the high court orders, Mohali administration had issued notices to owners of 83 structures constructed within the 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the defence installation, giving them
two weeks’ time ending
January 7.

Earlier, 15 days’ notice was given to 98 owners of illegal structures falling within the 100-metre radius of the airport’s boundary wall under the Works of Defence Act, 1903, on September 18, 2019, following orders of Punjab and Haryana HC to carry out demolition of illegal structures constructed after March 9, 2011, in Bhabat village and after March 11, 2011, in Jagatpura village in vicinity of the Air Force Station,
Chandigarh.

tags
top news
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Others bite the dust as AAP sweeps Delhi again
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
Delhi Cong chief Subhash Chopra is 1st casualty of party’s crushing defeat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
As BJP trips in Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray says people don’t want Mann ki Baat
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
How AAP beat BJP at its own game, writes Shekhar Gupta
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
‘Delhi didn’t vote for ‘anti-nationals’, tired of politics of hatred’: NCP
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
In AAP’s victory, a lesson in transformative politics | Opinion
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi gives thumbs up to Kejriwal: What it means for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaManoj TiwariDelhi Assembly Election ResultsArvind KejriwalOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities