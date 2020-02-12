Demolish structures in Chandigarh int’l airport’s vicinity within 2 weeks: Mohali DC to Zirakpur MC

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 00:49 IST

Clarifying that there is no stay either by the Supreme Court or the Punjab and Haryana high court on demolishing the structures falling within the 100-metre radius of the Chandigarh International Airport’s boundary wall, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan issued orders to executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council to raze 83-odd structures in the vicinity within two weeks.

In the order, Dayalan stated that the demolition should be carried out in compliance with the HC orders and questioned the EO as to why no action-taken report has been submitted till date.

The DC said, “It is confirmed that there is no relief to the owners of 83 structures from SC or HC and MC-EO has been directed to carry out the demolition with immediate effect and submit the action-taken report.”

He also said that similar instructions have been issued to Mohali senior superintendent of police for providing security cover to the Zirakpur MC to carry out the demolition.

The demolition was to be conducted on January 7 and then on January 20 but had been deferred due to the cold weather.

Zirakpur MC executive officer Manvir Gill said, “We will be carrying out the drive after getting police protection.”

Following the high court orders, Mohali administration had issued notices to owners of 83 structures constructed within the 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the defence installation, giving them

two weeks’ time ending

January 7.

Earlier, 15 days’ notice was given to 98 owners of illegal structures falling within the 100-metre radius of the airport’s boundary wall under the Works of Defence Act, 1903, on September 18, 2019, following orders of Punjab and Haryana HC to carry out demolition of illegal structures constructed after March 9, 2011, in Bhabat village and after March 11, 2011, in Jagatpura village in vicinity of the Air Force Station,

Chandigarh.