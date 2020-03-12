‘Dereliction’ of duty: Punjab agro chairman conducts raids

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:06 IST

Following reports of dereliction of duty at sub-offices, the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC) Limited chairman Joginder Singh Mann conducted surprise checks at the district offices in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.

“As many as 13 staff members were found absent in Patiala, while eight were not present at stipulated time in Fatehgarh Sahib,” Mann said, adding that the inspection was conducted after the state government issued directions to the officers and employees of all public departments to be punctual.

“Absentees had not taken any leave and had not marked presence in the attendance register. A report will be sent to the administrative officers concerned so that disciplinary action can be taken against the erring officials,” the chairman said.

The managing director and heads of the district-level offices have been asked to ensure that all officers and employees reach office on time. Such inspections will also be made in future to ensure efficiency and regularity in offices, he said.

He also instructed officials to mark themselves present in the attendance register on the right time in the morning. “Officials should complete the requisite formalities before moving for field duty,” he added, directing the district heads to clear pending cases at the earliest.

The surprise checks were also held in Ludhiana, Ladhowal food park, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and SBS Nagar in past one week, Mann said.