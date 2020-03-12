e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / ‘Dereliction’ of duty: Punjab agro chairman conducts raids

‘Dereliction’ of duty: Punjab agro chairman conducts raids

The managing director and heads of the district-level offices have been asked to ensure that all officers and employees reach office on time

cities Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab Agro Industries chairman Joginder Singh Mann conducting inspection in Patiala on Thursday.
Punjab Agro Industries chairman Joginder Singh Mann conducting inspection in Patiala on Thursday.(Bharat Bhushan/ HT)
         

Following reports of dereliction of duty at sub-offices, the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation (PAIC) Limited chairman Joginder Singh Mann conducted surprise checks at the district offices in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.

“As many as 13 staff members were found absent in Patiala, while eight were not present at stipulated time in Fatehgarh Sahib,” Mann said, adding that the inspection was conducted after the state government issued directions to the officers and employees of all public departments to be punctual.

“Absentees had not taken any leave and had not marked presence in the attendance register. A report will be sent to the administrative officers concerned so that disciplinary action can be taken against the erring officials,” the chairman said.

The managing director and heads of the district-level offices have been asked to ensure that all officers and employees reach office on time. Such inspections will also be made in future to ensure efficiency and regularity in offices, he said.

He also instructed officials to mark themselves present in the attendance register on the right time in the morning. “Officials should complete the requisite formalities before moving for field duty,” he added, directing the district heads to clear pending cases at the earliest.

The surprise checks were also held in Ludhiana, Ladhowal food park, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and SBS Nagar in past one week, Mann said.

tags
top news
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Amit Shah clarifies on NPR, says no one will be put in the ‘doubtful’ category
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
IND vs SA: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors
IND vs SA: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be played behind closed doors
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Sooryavanshi postponed indefinitely amid coronavirus scare
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Fans express displeasure after another Dharamsala clash gets washed out
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities