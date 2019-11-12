Devotees offer prayers, take a dip at Golden Temple to celebrate 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

cities

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:27 IST

AMRITSAR: A sea of devotees thronged Harmandar Sahib here on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday.

People offered prayers and took a holy dip in the sarovar (tank) at the Golden Temple on the occasion.

Bhavisha Sharma, a devotee, said: “Our family has come to Golden Temple on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. We took a holy dip and had prasad.”

“We offered prayers and took a dip. Kartarpur corridor has now opened. I hope that I will go there soon to seek blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” another devotee said.

An Indian national residing in Canada expressed gratitude to the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor. “I along with my family have come from Canada to celebrate the occasion. I would also like to thank the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.”

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan, inaugurated the corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur, respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to the last resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in India’s Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Hundreds of devotees flocked to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi on Tuesday on Gurpurb. The gurdwara was decorated with lights on the occasion.

The day is celebrated on full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also known as Kartik Poornima.