Dharna ends after RSS backs Dr Khan and VC talks tough

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 20:32 IST

VARANASI: The 15-day protest dharna by students of the faculty of Sankrit Vidya Dharma Vijgyan (SVDV) of Banaras Hindu University against the appointment of Dr Firoz Khan ended on Friday, but not before the RSS extended its support to Dr Khan and BHU vice chancellor prof Rakesh Bhatnagar took a firm stand against the protestors.

The Rashtriya Swayamasevak Sangh (RSS), Kashi region, described the protest as “totally wrong as Khan was selected on the basis of merit.” The RSS announced its stand after a three-hour meeting of senior RSS functionaries here.

Dr Jai Prakash Lal, senior functionary of RSS, Kashi region, said, “All aspects of the controversy regarding Khan was discussed in the meeting. It is a firm view of the RSS that the protest on communal grounds against a person, who is dedicated to teach Sanskrit and has been appointed through legal selection process, is entirely wrong. The Sangh opposes the tendency and protest.”

Meanwhile, in a meeting with faculties of different departments of SVDV, prof Bhatnagar said: “There is no question of looking back in the matter as the appointment has been done on the basis of merit.”

A senior professor, who doesn’t wish to be identified, said: “The vice chancellor took a very firm stand. He made it clear the selection of Khan for the post of assistant professor has been done on the basis of recommendation of the selection committee that found him most suitable.”

“The VC told the professors of different departments to ensure that the faculty reopens and classes resume in the departments,” the professor said, adding that thereafter the faculty reopened.

Another professor, who attended the meeting, said the “VC also told the professors to persuade the students to end their dharna as all the students of SVDV were suffering due to the dharna by a handful of students.”

The professor said thereafter, the dean of SVDV and head of department of sahitya, along with the teachers held a meeting with a delegation of students on the dharna for about three hours. Thereafter, the Dharna was called off.

Shashikant, who was among those on dharna, said, “We have submitted three questions regarding this appoint to BHU administration, seeking their answers. They include: Which rule of the UGC the BHU administration followed in short-listing of the candidate in this appointment; whether rules of BHU Act were followed in the appointment of Khan and whether they kept provisions of BHU Act 1969 in view while making this appointment? The BHU administration promised to provide us answers within 10 days. Therefore, we have called off our dharna. But our movement against the appointment would continue. We will submit a memorandum to the public relations office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashi on Saturday.”

BHU public relation officer (PRO) Dr Rajesh Singh said, “The students ended their dharma at around 5.30 pm on Friday. The university administration has been in constant touch with the students throughout the day following talks with them on Thursday. The University hopes that the students will cooperate in maintaining the academic atmosphere in BHU in the wake of the ensuing semester examinations.”

Khan’s mobile number was constantly off when HT tried to contact him. The BHU administration, however, is not disclosing his whereabouts for security reasons. The sources, however, said that Khan had arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the agitating students burnt an effigy of the BHU VC.

CHRONOLOGY OF EVENTS:

Nov 5: Dr Khan appears in the interview for assistant professor at BHU. He is selected

Nov 6: He receives appointment letter and joins in the varsity

Nov 7: As his appointment comes to the light, a group of students begins protest, starta dharna in BHU

Nov 20: A large number of professors support Dr Khan. A group of students and social activists also extend support to him

Nov 21: Social activists support Dr Khan

Nov 22: RSS extends support to Dr Khan and then the dharna ends.