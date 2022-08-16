Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition
In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months, a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Tuesday.
DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints-one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building, it said.
Also Read| Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report
The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, it said.
Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said the Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey.
"It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass," he said.
-
18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal
Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.
-
Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents
The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.
-
Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids
Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.
-
65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi
A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.
-
Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody
The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics