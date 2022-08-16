Home / Cities / Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition

Digiyatra: Hyderabad International Airport set to use facial recognition

cities
Published on Aug 16, 2022 07:15 PM IST
DigiYatra will avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. “This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass” said an official.
The passengers need to download an exclusive mobile app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, said an official release.(Representative image/ HT Photo)
The passengers need to download an exclusive mobile app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, said an official release.(Representative image/ HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

In line with the Centre's signature DigiYatra programme, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here will roll out the digital processing of passengers as a proof of concept through the DigiYatra platform from August 18 for three months, a press release from the GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Tuesday.

DigiYatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid multiple identity checks at the airport enabling seamless and hassle-free travel. With DigiYatra, passengers will be automatically processed based on a facial recognition system at select checkpoints-one at the Departure Domestic Entry Gate 3 and another at the Security Hold Area (SHA) in the passenger terminal building, it said.

Also Read| Bengaluru to Hyderabad in 2.5 hours soon through high-speed railway track:Report

The DigiYatra Technical Team has developed an exclusive mobile app for enrolment. The passengers need to download this app to enjoy the benefits offered by the DigiYatra programme, it said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL, said the Digiyatra initiative envisages airline travellers, a speedy, hassle-free, digitally unified air travel experience across all stages of the journey.

"It is a milestone in the history of Indian aviation, and we are proud to be chosen as one of the airports for a proof of concept for Digi Yatra by the Government of India. GHIAL had earlier initiated face recognition trials which received wide acclaim across the airport ecosystem. This technology will enable passengers a paperless travel, and they will be able to use a face scan as a boarding pass," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad rajiv gandhi international stadium
hyderabad rajiv gandhi international stadium
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Local residents said that there are at least 30 hospitals and nursing homes within a 2 km radius of the dumping ground. (Photo: HT Bangla/Pramod Tambe)

    18 foetuses found at municipal dumping ground in West Bengal

    Howrah’s district chief medical officer Nitaichandra Mondol said: “This is a serious matter. Police have started an investigation. Whether any racket is going on in any hospital or any nursing home needs to be found out”.

  • Water gushing out following a pipeline burst in Kamothe on Tuesday morning, affecting the water supply to residents. (HT PHOTO)

    Pipeline burst affects water supply to Kamothe residents

    The water supply of over two lakh residents in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, was cut off after an 800mm pipeline from Morbe Dam that supplies over 37MLD water to the node burst on Tuesday. Though Kamothe falls under CIDCO, the daily water requirement is provided by the NMMC. The pipeline burst at 8.30am. As per the messages circulated by CIDCO to the consumers, the water supply was to be restored by evening.

  • In 2020, the union education department released the ‘Policy on School Bag 2020’, highlighting the same cap on their weight (HT Photo)

    Post-pandemic return to school a back-breaking exercise for kids

    Arundhati Chavan, president, Parent Teachers Association United Forum added, despite following a timetable, students end up carrying 7-8 kg-heavy bags. Lack of physical activity among school students over the last two years has also led to high cases of weak bones being reported. Several city schools are trying to ease students into the new routine, after two years of online classes. The Podar International School, in Santacruz, introduced a cupboard system for the students in April this year.

  • A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was killed in a road accident in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    65-year-old killed in road accident in Bhiwandi

    A 65-year-old retired public prosecutor was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle when he was on his way for a morning walk on the Kalyan- Bhiwandi road on August 15. The deceased left home at around 4.50am and was hit by a vehicle at around 5am. The deceased, identified as Pandurang Rupla Rathod of Raghukul Colony in Ganeshnagar area in Kongaon, lived with his son and daughter-in-law. His two daughters are married.

  • Mukesh Ambani Reuters

    Jewellery shop owner arrested for threatening Ambanis sent to four-day police custody

    The jewellery shop owner used Afzal Guru's name to threaten Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani without knowing that the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was hanged to death on February 9, 2013 in the 2001 parliament attack case, a police officer said. Between 10.39 am and 12.04 pm on Independence Day, the jewellery shop owner made nine calls to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out