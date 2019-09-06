Dilapidated Bhiwandi building: Families want time till festival to shift

cities

Families living in Tirumala building at Padmanagar area in Bhiwandi have refused to move out of the building even though electricity supply was disconnected on Wednesday.

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) cut the power supply of the 30-year-old building, stating it to be unsafe and urged residents to move out.

“The building is not completely unsafe. Some residents have joined hands with the builder and are doing this for their vested interest. The building can be repaired. Our festival is in dark this year,” said Bal Ganesh Narayan Dhomsul, 42, who lives on the fourth floor of the building.

On Wednesday morning, the civic body disconnected the power supply to the building claiming the fourth floor of the building is extremely dangerous.

There are 54 families living in the building.

“We have asked the civic body to take a decision after the festival. A structural audit was carried out by a group of residents from the building. These residents declared the building unsafe as they have joined hands with the builder and local politicos,” added Dhomsul.

The civic body has decided to wait for a few days before finalising whether the building should be vacated forcefully.

A BNCMC official, requesting anonymity, said, “Some portions of the building are extremely unsafe. Power supply will remain disconnected as it is the same procedure we follow with other buildings.”

On August 27 , 45 families of an illegal and dangerous building in Gaibi nagar area of Bhiwandi, were shifted after the pillars and beam developed several cracks.

On August 24, an illegal building collapsed in Piranipada, Shanti Nagar area in Bhiwandi. Two were killed and five injured in the incident.

