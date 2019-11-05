e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Disco owner, employees booked for playing loud music past midnight

Discotheque PitBrew has been booked for the same offence for the third time in the past seven months

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Owner and two employees of a discotheque situated on Chandigarh-Zirakpur barrier have been booked for playing loud music and hosting a party beyond the permissible midnight timing.

The discotheque, PitBrew, has been booked for the same offence for the third time in the past seven months.

Aman Sikka, owner of the discotheque, and employees Suraj Chaudhary and Kuldeep Singh, were booked for playing loud music and hosting a party till 1:30am on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Zirakpur police station after duty officer Sukhdev Singh found the disco playing loud music. The trio have been granted bail.

Earlier, two cases were registered case against the disco management on September 22 and April 20.

