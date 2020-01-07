Dismiss Dhindsas for anti-party activities: SAD Sangrur, Barnala units to Sukhbir

cities

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:16 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership of Sangrur and Barnala districts including members of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have passed a resolution against party rebels Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his MLA son Parminder Singh Dhindsa seeking their dismissal from SAD for anti-party activities. However, the final call will be taken by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Former minister Sikander Singh Maluka, SAD observer of Sangrur and Barnala districts, said on Tuesday, that during a meeting in Longowal town on Monday, the resolution was passed and has been sent to SAD chief for appropriate action.

“The Dhindsas are indulging in anti-party activities and holding meetings against SAD chief. But they neither leave the party, nor attend its rallies or meetings. The cadre is confused, so workers have written to the chief for disciplinary action against them,” said Maluka. The final decision will be taken by party chief or SAD core committee, he added, saying they had left it to Sukhbir to respond.

Responding to a query about membership of Dhindas in parliament and state assembly, the SAD observer said the party chief would take the final decision.

The Dhindsa family had weakened the party in Sangrur and Barnala districts but the old cadre is returning to SAD. Now all the workers who were sidelined by Sukhdev will join SAD,” said Iqbal Singh Jhundan, chief SAD, Sangrur district.

SAD Barnala president Kulwant Singh Keetu, former minister Baldev Singh Mann, ex-MLAs Parkash Chand Garg, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Balbir Singh Ghunas along with other halqa in-charges and SGPC members also supported the resolution.

Dhindsa resigns as leader of legislature party

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislature party on Tuesday expressed anguish that Lehragaga MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa had chosen his family over the party by resigning from the position of leader of the legislature party without consulting his party colleagues.

At the SAD legislature party meeting, the MLAs, while welcoming the appointment of former minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon as his replacement, said it was unfortunate that despite being given so much honour in the party, Parminder had failed his duty as leader of Opposition. Dhillon said Parminder had given up his responsibility at a time when it was needed the most.

“His actions seem to be designed to weaken the party and give a fillip to Congress which has failed on all fronts in the state and is trying to revive its fortunes by engineering divisions in SAD,” they opined.