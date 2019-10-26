Disobedience of public servant’s orders: 67-year-old Chandigarh man acquitted

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST

A local court Friday acquitted a 67-year-old man for alleged disobedience of a public servant’s orders. Ghanshyam Das was accused of providing accommodation to a few people without entering their particulars in the register at his Sarangpur hotel in violation of the orders of Chandigarh district magistrate.

A first information report (FIR ) was registered on July 28, 2018 under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Das, resident of Milk Colony, Sarangpur, Chandigarh .

Head constable Surinder Pal Singh said in his complaint that a police team inspected Ghanshyam Complex while patrolling in Sarangpur. When the head constable enquired about the facility, Das said a few rooms were given on rent whereas others are vacant. During inspection, cops found two couples in two rooms and when asked if they have submitted their IDs and rent. To this, they informed that they had given only ₹300 rent.

Also, there was no entry in the register, following which Das was booked.

During the trial accused’s counsel Rajesh Sharma, argued that registration of FIR for an offence under Section 188 of IPC is barred by provision of Section 195(1) of CrPC.

It was stated there were discrepancies in the manner of search and FIR registration.

The prosecution did not even taken into possession the register, stated the defendant.After hearing both the sides, Das was acquitted.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:19 IST