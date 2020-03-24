e-paper
District admin calms Pune's panic impulse: No need for panic buying

District admin calms Pune’s panic impulse: No need for panic buying

cities Updated: Mar 24, 2020 22:44 IST
PUNE A little after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new 21-day lockdown in the country on Tuesday, residents of Pune seemed keen to not leave essential supplies to chance.

Citizens were seen queueing up for groceries and the like in various parts of Pune.

The district administration has reiterated that all essential services have been exempted from the lockdown and ample supply of various commodities will be available during the said period.

“I would like to assure all that there is enough supply of groceries, food, vegetables and milk. There is no need for panic buying,” said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Sandeep Gupta, a resident of Raheja Vista Society in Undri said, “The government should have implemented the lockdown in phases.”

Javed Shaikh, a resident of Meethanagar said, “Several essentials are barely available in our area.”

“There is no need for crowding at grocery shops. The government is making all arrangements to ensure supply,” said K Venkatesham, Commissioner of Police.

