Doctor dies in car-bus collision in Patiala

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:36 IST

A 24-year-old doctor died in a car-bus collision in Samana town of Patiala district on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Garg, a resident of Ghagga town, 50km from the district headquarters.

The incident took place when a truck hit a PRTC bus from the rear, leading the driver to lose control over the vehicle. As a result, the bus hit Rohit’s car head on, said Angrej Singh, who is investigating the case.

Rohit was going to attend a blood donation camp when the incident took place.

According to the police, dense fog had engulfed the region on Sunday. While Rohit died on the spot, some passengers were injured in the incident, Singh added.

The bus driver received minor injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified truck driver at Samana police station.