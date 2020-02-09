e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Doctor dies in car-bus collision in Patiala

Doctor dies in car-bus collision in Patiala

Rohit was going to attend a blood donation camp when the incident took place

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

A 24-year-old doctor died in a car-bus collision in Samana town of Patiala district on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Garg, a resident of Ghagga town, 50km from the district headquarters.

The incident took place when a truck hit a PRTC bus from the rear, leading the driver to lose control over the vehicle. As a result, the bus hit Rohit’s car head on, said Angrej Singh, who is investigating the case.

Rohit was going to attend a blood donation camp when the incident took place.

According to the police, dense fog had engulfed the region on Sunday. While Rohit died on the spot, some passengers were injured in the incident, Singh added.

The bus driver received minor injuries in the mishap. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified truck driver at Samana police station.

top news
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
‘To oppose BJP is not opposing Hindus’: RSS General Secretary
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Civilian shot dead by suspected terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
Bishnoi’s heroics in vain as Bangladesh win maiden U19 World Cup
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
PSA dossier cites Omar’s ‘influence’, Mehbooba’s ‘anti-national statements’
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Accuracy important’: EC defends ‘delay’ in releasing Delhi poll percentage
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
‘Who are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protestors
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
PM Modi writes to President Xi, condoles coronavirus casualties
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
Watch: Shaheen Bagh protestors remove barricades for Hindu funeral procession
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Exit Polls 2020India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities