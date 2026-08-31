Korba, A 30-year-old doctor posted at an ESIC hospital has been found hanging at his residence in Chhattisgarh's Korba city, with the police suspecting that a dispute with a woman he was in a relationship with prompted him to take the extreme step. Doctor found hanging at home in Chhattisgarh's Korba; police suspect relationship dispute

The doctor had planned to marry the woman, the police said on Monday, adding that sleeping pills and medicines related to depression were also recovered from his residence.

The deceased, identified as Dr Elvin A, a native of Palakkad in Keralam, had been posted at the ESIC Hospital, Korba about a year back and lived alone in a staff quarter in the hospital colony, they said.

Dr Elvin was scheduled to attend the outpatient department duty at around 9 am on Saturday, but did not report for work. Hospital staff tried contacting him over the phone but received no response.

Some hospital employees reached his house on Sunday evening, broke a windowpane and entered the house, where the doctor was found hanging in the bathroom, the police said.

After being alerted, a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot, City Superintendent of Police Pratik Chaturvedi said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the doctor was in a relationship with a woman and there had been a dispute between the two for the past few days.

"His family members and colleagues have told us about the relationship and the dispute," Chaturvedi said.

The family told police that Dr Elvin planned to marry the woman in Keralam about two weeks back, but differences between the two subsequently intensified, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that he took the extreme step after being disturbed over the issue," the official said.

The doctor had called his family last week and asked them to come to Korba, citing that he was unwell. His parents reached the city on Sunday and learnt about his death, he said.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and evidence has been collected from the spot, he added.

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