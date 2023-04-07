Doctor says salary was 9,000 even 16 years after joining MBBS, post goes viral

Hyderabad-based doctor Sudhir Kumar recently shared that back in 2004, four years after completing his doctor of medicine (DM) neurology, he earned 9000 per month. Replying to a Twitter user who said “it's not so easy for a young practitioner to do social service”, Kumar pointed out that at Christian Medical College Vellore, he observed his professors and realised that a doctor's life should be frugal and learnt to live with the bare minimum. Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )

“I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was ₹9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor's life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum,” he wrote.

Many Twitter users looked back at times and compared their salaries in the early 2000s with what Doctor Sudhir said he received. “Even in IT we use to get 5k-8K pm in those days. Flat we live use to be 6-8lakh DDA and now it is beyond 1.5Cr,” a user commented.

"Started earning in 1994 after completing MBBS. Salary was was ₹1500/ per month. But ₹1500/ were enough for us to live well at CMC Vellore. We learnt from our professors that ‘As doctors look for rewards from work & patient care and not from how much our salaries are’,” added the doctor.

Replying to a user's comment, Kumar revealed that he was happy with that the salary but his mother was upset seeing him get the salary a peon got in a government office (where his father worked). “She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother's love & pain!” he said.