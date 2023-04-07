Home / Cities / Doctor says salary was 9,000 even 16 years after joining MBBS, post goes viral

Doctor says salary was 9,000 even 16 years after joining MBBS, post goes viral

ByYagya Sharma | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
Apr 07, 2023 10:16 PM IST

Hyderabad based Neurologist said he earned around 9,000 per month in early 2000s, adding that he realised doctors should learn to live with bare minimum.

Hyderabad-based doctor Sudhir Kumar recently shared that back in 2004, four years after completing his doctor of medicine (DM) neurology, he earned 9000 per month. Replying to a Twitter user who said “it's not so easy for a young practitioner to do social service”, Kumar pointed out that at Christian Medical College Vellore, he observed his professors and realised that a doctor's life should be frugal and learnt to live with the bare minimum.

Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )
Doctor Sudhir Kumar. (Twitter )

“I was also a young practitioner 20 yrs back. My salary 4 yrs after DM Neurology (2004) was 9000/month. This was 16 yrs after joining MBBS. At CMC Vellore, by observing my professors, I realized that doctor's life should be frugal & learnt to live with bare minimum,” he wrote.

Many Twitter users looked back at times and compared their salaries in the early 2000s with what Doctor Sudhir said he received. “Even in IT we use to get 5k-8K pm in those days. Flat we live use to be 6-8lakh DDA and now it is beyond 1.5Cr,” a user commented.

"Started earning in 1994 after completing MBBS. Salary was was 1500/ per month. But 1500/ were enough for us to live well at CMC Vellore. We learnt from our professors that ‘As doctors look for rewards from work & patient care and not from how much our salaries are’,” added the doctor.

Replying to a user's comment, Kumar revealed that he was happy with that the salary but his mother was upset seeing him get the salary a peon got in a government office (where his father worked). “She had seen me study hard for 12 years in schooling, followed by 12 years of MBBS, MD & DM. You can understand a mother's love & pain!” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
doctor twitter hyderabad mother patient care mbbs salary sudhir kumar dda + 7 more
doctor twitter hyderabad mother patient care mbbs salary sudhir kumar dda + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out