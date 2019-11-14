Domestic help drugs woman, makes off with cash, jewellery

cities

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:09 IST

A domestic help drugged a woman at her house in Panchsheel Vihar of Sarabha Nagar and decamped with valuables worth ₹50 lakh on Wednesday.

The complainant, Rakesh Kumar, 48, a hosiery trader, said he had employed the accused, Raju of Nepal, 15 days ago as his help had gone to his native village there. Kumar said he had gone to work in the morning while his son, a Class 12 student, was at school and his wife, Sonia, 45, was at home. He said Raju called his two accomplices, drugged Sonia and held her hostage before making off with cash and jewellery worth ₹50 lakh.

Kumar said his son returned from school in the evening to find the house ransacked and Sonia tied with a bed, unconscious. The boy raised an alarm and called his father who later reached the house and informed the police.

The Sarabha Nagar police along with a forensics team and a dog squad reached the spot and initiated investigation.

POLICE VERIFICATION WAS SKIPPED

Kumar told the police that he will give the details of missing items after his wife regains conscience, adding that he had not got Raju’s police verification done.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Madhu Bala said a case under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Raju and his two unidentified accomplices. “The police have launched a manhunt for their arrest,” the SHO said.

NO HEADWAY IN ANY CASE

The police have failed to make a headway in any thefts involving domestic helps.

September 27: AA domestic help decamped with cash and jewellery from the house of hosiery owner in Bharat Nagar.

August 4: domestic help along with his three accomplices decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs from a businessman’s house in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, when the family had gone to meet their relatives in Amritsar.

July 5: A factory owner’s driver allegedly decamped with the latter’s BMW car, ₹4 lakh, and gold and diamond jewellery from his house in Model Town.

June 26:A Nepalese domestic help stole jewellery and mobile phones from the house of his employer, Ashok Thapar, the chairman of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust.

June 7: Two domestic helps decamped with cash and jewellery from the house of a jeweller in Gurdev Nagar. The accused were identified as Mann, 32, and Sarita, 22, both residents of Nepal.

May 13: A Nepalese cook decamped with ₹8 lakh from the office of a contractor in Moti Nagar.

May 12: domestic help escaped after stealing two gold bangles from a house in Raghunath Enclave. She was hired through a consultancy firm.

May 11: A Nepalese domestic help decamped with ₹3 lakh cash and jewellery from his employer’s house in Durga Puri. On the same day, another Nepalese help along with his accomplices stole valuables from a hosiery owner’s house.