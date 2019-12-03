Domestic violence calls highest to women’s helpline

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:31 IST

Gurugram Domestic violence is the most frequently reported crime on the women’s helpline number — 1091 — according to the data provided by the Gurugram police.

From January to November this year, at least 8,000 calls were made to the helpline, but only 1,600 of them were related to crime against women. Domestic violence was reported in 1,500 of these calls while the rest were regarding rape, attempt to rape, eve teasing and stalking, officials familiar with the data said.

About 6,500 other calls that were made did not pertain to women’s issues and included some prank calls as well, officials said. Police said that in 2018, a total of 8,500 calls were made to the women’s helpline, of which 1,470 calls were made to report domestic violence and 6,900 calls unrelated to women’s issues.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The women’s helpline number received the maximum number of calls regarding the instances of domestic violence. We take immediate cognisance of the complaint and act accordingly. If anyone reports an incident which is not related to crime against women, the call is forwarded to the helpline concerned .”

Police said that they have been constantly spreading awareness about the helpline to encourage more women to approach the police.

Pankhuri, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime against women (CAW), west, said, “We regularly organise seminars in schools, colleges and corporate companies to spread awareness regarding the helpline number. We also publish advertisements in newspapers and magazines. Every call that is received on the helpline is taken seriously even when they are not related to the crime against women.”