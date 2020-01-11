Don’t politicise ‘Chhapaak’, say acid attack survivors

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:24 IST

Acid attack survivors working at the Sheroes Hangout Café in Agra have appealed to people to watch the newly released movie ‘Chhapaak’ to know about their untold story of pain and struggle. The Deepika Padukone-starrer has been in the midst of controversy ever since the actress visited the JNU campus in Delhi on January 7 to join a protest against the recent violence at the varsity.

The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

On Saturday, acid attack survivors in Agra urged people not to politicise ‘Chhapaak’, saying that it represented the voice of wronged women. “This movie will encourage other victims to come forward and fight for themselves,” said survivor Rukaiyya Khatun.

On Friday, the survivors of Agra had watched the movie along with several dignitaries and guests. They were also felicitated by various organisations.

“Deepika’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor is heart touching. She played Laxmi’s character very well. I and many other acid attack victims like me have faced similar situations in our lives,” said Rukaiyya.

Another survivor, Shabnam, said, “This film has immense emotional importance for us. It depicts the reality of the society and the victims’ struggles.”

She said that instead of associating the film with Deepika, people should look at it as a tribute to the survivors. “We want people to watch ‘Chhapaak’ so that no other girl or woman is forced to face such an attack and come to Sheroes Cafe,” said Shabnam.

Narrating her personal struggle, she said, “I was attacked in 2005 when I was only 15 years old. My attacker was a 34-year-old contractor. It took me over five years to come out and start living for myself. But there are many victims who never come out and stay behind closed doors due to societal pressure.”

Shabnam said all that acid attack survivors had was self motivation. “Rarely do they find anyone who supports them. They have to bear not only physical and mental pain but also the pain inflicted by society,” she said.

Survivor Madhu echoed Shabnam’s views. “Any protest against this movie will end up curbing our voice. So, I appeal to everyone to not make an issue out of Deepika’s visit to the JNU and watch the movie to see our pain and fight.”

Sheroes Hangout is run by acid attack survivors. At present, nine survivors work there.

Yogesh Dubey