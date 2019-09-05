Donated liver taken to Jaipur hospital via green corridor in Chandigarh

cities

Sep 05, 2019

A green corridor was created on Wednesday afternoon from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to the Mohali international airport to transport a donated liver from the institute to the National Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Jaipur.

“We had to ensure traffic coordination from the PGIMER to the airport and it took us 18 minutes to cover a distance of 15.3 km,” traffic police inspector Shri Prakash.

During the past five years, the Chandigarh traffic police have provided green corridor on 31 occasions.

Earlier, the family of Ratni, 65, a resident of Dayalpur village, Jalandhar district, consented to donate her organs, that saved lives of three patients suffering from end-stage organ failure,one at NIMS, Jaipur, and two at the PGIMER here.

Besides, the retrieved corneas of the donor will also restore the sight of two patients at the PGIMER. Thus, five lives were impacted with the donor family’s gesture of organ donation.

Ratni had got strangulated as her dupatta got stuck in a moving fan. She was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, following which she was shifted to the PGIMER in an extremely critical condition on August 25.

However, she was declared brain dead on Tuesday under the Transplantation of Human Organs Acts (THOA) 1994.

But, before her death, when it became clear that Ratni would not survive her injuries, transplant coordinators at the PGIMER approached Des Raj, son of Ratni, to request if he could consider organ donation.

ROTTO PGIMER nodal officer Vipin Koushal, said, “Following the family's consent, we secured her liver, kidneys and corneas. The cross-matching indicated that there was no matching recipient for liver in the PGIMER. So, we immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals in the northern region to explore options for matching the recipient and finally liver was allocated to the NIMS, Jaipur.”

The harvested kidneys were transplanted in two end-stage renal failure patients in PGIMER.

