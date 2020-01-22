Double centurion’s aim is to be don of Test game

Pune: Digvijay Patil will always trade Indian Premier League (IPL) spot with being a Test player.

The 15-year-old scored an unbeaten 201 runs to set up the target of 361 runs for Sardar Dastur School and helped beat BVB Paranjape ‘B’ by 296 runs and enter the final of Pune District Cricket Association (PDCA) under-16 inter school cricket tournament.

Coming to bat in the 15th over, Digvijay’s fine knock included 28 boundaries and one six in the 40-over match. Digvijay scored more than run-a-ball against every bowler he faced (box).

“My teammate Sarthak Ghadge was finding it difficult to score quick runs, so I decided to start playing an attacking game. Strategy was to score 10 runs in an over — 2 boundaries and two singles — so I started hitting the ball,” said Digvijay, who was also part of the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy team where he got injured after the first match.

Once Digvijay got the start, he was unstoppable. He was supported in the middle by Sharthak Ghadge (43) and Razag Fallh (34).

“I like to hit more on the offside and am comfortable playing pacers and spinners,” said Digvijay, who is also an off-spinner.

Professional approach

Being part of the state team helped Digvijay to learn the sport in a more disciplined manner.

“We play easy in school and club levels, but consistent performance is the key at state level as you can be picked for under-19 team,” said Digvijay, who trains at Cadence Cricket Academy and also captains his club u-16 team.

A big fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root and Steve Smith, Digvijay is focussing on getting selected in the u-16 state level team.

“My immediate goal is to make it to the U-16 state team. I am 15 and have a chance to make it big in this category. When I trained last time with the U-16 team, I was taught to stay more alert in the middle and don’t rush for hitting shots,” he said.

Love for Test format

“I feel I can be a good Test player and my long-term goal is to become a successful Test player,” Digvijay said.

Digvijay’s record journey

34 runs: 19 balls (Tanishq Kudale)

30 runs: 13 balls (Rudra Aurangabadkar)

48 runs: 22 balls (Digvijay Patil)

10 runs: 5 balls (Aayush Kute)

21 runs: 6 balls (Vedant Dere)

16 runs: 8 balls (Shreerang Tambolkar)

42 runs: 23 balls (Harsh Bhoite)