Driver who ran over corporator in Navi Mumbai to be held after she’s discharged

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:35 IST

Panvel city police are yet to arrest the woman, who rammed her car into a corporator and an ex-corporator of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday, killing one of them, as the accused is still recuperating in a hospital.

According to the police, corporator Mugdha Londhe, 52, and ex-corporator, Kalpana Raut, 50, were standing and talking on a road near Thane naka when the car hit them.

Londhe suffered severe injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

“Raut was rushed to a hospital at CBD Belapur and she is now recuperating there. According to the doctors, she is now out of danger,” said SK Shinde, assistant inspector from Panvel city police station.

“The woman who was driving the car also suffered injuries in the accident and was admitted to a hospital at Panvel. We will arrest her as soon as she is discharged,” Shinde said.

The police have booked the accused driver under sections 304a, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The road was not in good condition as it is being repaired. But we are not sure if the woman driver lost control of the car because of the bad condition of the road. We have not taken her statements until now,” said Shinde.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:35 IST