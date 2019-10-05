e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Driver who ran over corporator in Navi Mumbai to be held after she’s discharged

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 00:35 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel city police are yet to arrest the woman, who rammed her car into a corporator and an ex-corporator of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday, killing one of them, as the accused is still recuperating in a hospital.

According to the police, corporator Mugdha Londhe, 52, and ex-corporator, Kalpana Raut, 50, were standing and talking on a road near Thane naka when the car hit them.

Londhe suffered severe injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

“Raut was rushed to a hospital at CBD Belapur and she is now recuperating there. According to the doctors, she is now out of danger,” said SK Shinde, assistant inspector from Panvel city police station.

“The woman who was driving the car also suffered injuries in the accident and was admitted to a hospital at Panvel. We will arrest her as soon as she is discharged,” Shinde said.

The police have booked the accused driver under sections 304a, 279, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 and 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The road was not in good condition as it is being repaired. But we are not sure if the woman driver lost control of the car because of the bad condition of the road. We have not taken her statements until now,” said Shinde.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 00:35 IST

top news
Midnight drama at Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees, activists storm site
Midnight drama at Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees, activists storm site
Oct 05, 2019 01:09 IST
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
India’s sharp takedown of Pak over Hafiz Saeed and his ‘pocket money’
Oct 04, 2019 22:25 IST
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
‘Doesn’t behove office Khan holds’: India’s acerbic response to Pak PM’s call
Oct 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Ex-PMC bank MD Joy Thomas held amid ED raids
Oct 04, 2019 22:58 IST
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Ashok Leyland declares 2-15 non-working days in October
Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J&K
Oct 04, 2019 22:24 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 04, 2019 13:58 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities