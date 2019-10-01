e-paper
Driver without seat belt: UT police vehicle issued ₹2K challan

Sources say in such cases the erring cops are made to pay the fine from their own pocket

cities Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The picture taken at Sector 31 was shared by a passerby.
The picture taken at Sector 31 was shared by a passerby.(HT PHOTO)
         

A Chandigarh Police vehicle was challaned on Monday after a cop in uniform was found driving it without seat belt.

A passerbv clicked a picture of the offence at a light point in Sector 31 around 9am, and shared it with the traffic police on their WhatsApp number and Facebook account. The vehicle in question was a goods carrier. Based on the picture, the department issued a traffic violation information slip (TVIS) against the vehicle’s registration number.

However, sources said in such cases the erring cops are made to pay the fine from their own pocket. Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, which came into force on September 1, the fine for not wearing a seat belt is ₹1,000, but if the violators are police or transport authority officials, they have to pay double.

Cops have been under the scanner lately for traffic offences. A policeman was challaned for not fastening his helmet on September 25, a PCR vehicle was fined for stopping on the zebra crossing on September 16, and a Punjab cop was challaned for talking on the phone while riding a two-wheeler on September 5.

In all, 15,771 challans have been issued this month.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:01 IST

cities