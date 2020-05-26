e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Drop in footfall hits revenue at Katraj Zoo; development programmes halted

Drop in footfall hits revenue at Katraj Zoo; development programmes halted

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 20:57 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Animal exchange and other development programmes at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, Katraj, have come to a halt due to Covid-19 and drop in revenue.

Rajkumar Jadhav, the zoo’s director, said the centre had undertaken construction of four new cages for large cats like leopards and jungle cats and had finished about 80% of the work. However, that work remained incomplete due to the lockdown.

The animal exchange programme with the Hyderabad zoo to exchange a Royal Bengal tiger at the Katraj zoo with a white Royal Bengal tiger at Hyderabad zoo had not progressed, he said.

The zoo was hoping to touch a revenue of Rs 5.50 crore for the current financial year, but that is unlikely due to drop in footfall and loss of revenue after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The zoo has remained closed to the public since March 14. On any normal weekday, the zoo would see 5,000-10,000 visitors while on weekends, the number would rise to 12,000-18,000 visitors, he said.

The zoo currently has 448 animals and about 100 staffers who keep the zoo guarded and take care of animals. Jadhav said the staff at the zoo has been coming regularly as they are also part of essential services, and have been provided with gumboots, gloves and masks while looking after animals or even otherwise.

Only the staff living in red zone areas are not allowed to come, he said.

top news
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
SC hits reset on stand over plight of migrant workers, sends notice to govt
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
In Delhi’s new Covid-19 figures, continuing concern and a silver lining
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Aarogya Setu’s Android version made open source
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Coronavirus is just tip of the iceberg, warns China’s ‘bat woman’
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In