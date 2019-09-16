Drug peddler, snatcher land in Ludhiana police net

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:37 IST

The Basti Jodhewal police arrested a drug peddler and a snatcher, both part of a drug supply chain, on Sunday.

In the first case, the police nabbed Tosif, 45, of Noorwala Road based on a tip-off and recovered 1.1kg opium from him.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said Tosif was booked under Sections 18, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

During questioning, the accused told the police that he procured opium from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh and sold it to addicts in Ludhiana. He was sent to one-day police custody.

In the second case, the police arrested Sagar Goyal, 24, of Sukhdev Nagar of Prem Vihar, from Kailash Nagar and recovered eight mobile phones and a motorcycle from his possession.

The ADCP said Sagar took to crime to fuel his drug addiction. The accused told the police that he used to snatch mobile phones from commuters and sell them. He confessed his involvement in 15 such cases and is already facing trial in one of them.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 411 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was been registered against him. He was sent to two-day police custody

THE LINK

The ADCP said the Division Number 3 police had arrested three accused — Amit Sachdeva, Ishan and Reena — on August 31 and recovered 1.24 lakh sedative pills and 3,900 capsules from their possession. It was during their questioning that names of Tosif and Sagar popped up, leading to their arrest.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 23:37 IST