Drug-tainted Patiala cop couple axed

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Punjab Police on Friday sacked assistant sub-inspector Renu Bala and her husband ASI Surinder Singh for indulging in drug trafficking.

“The duo has been dismissed under section 7 of Police Act 1861, rule number 16.1 of Punjab Police rules and Article 311 (2) of Constitution of India,” said Patiala senior superintendent of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

On Tuesday, ASI Renu Bala and her accomplice Nishan Singh of Tarn Taran were arrested from Patti with 50 gram heroin.

“The couple was in touch with Nishan from past many years. Bala was posted at urban estate police station since June 19 and was on medical leave for the past two months. She had smuggled heroin from New Delhi and had come to hand over the consignment to Nishan, when she was arrested,” said the SSP.

“The couple had provided shelter to Nishan who stayed at their house for 10 days before Diwali. ASI Surinder Singh is in touch with accused since 2011 when he was posted in Tarn Taran. He was currently posted at Sadar police station,” the SSP added.

ASI Renu Bala had a lavish lifestyle and used to drive a high-end SUV. She also has several commercial properties in her name.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 22:55 IST

‘No controversial comments’: Adityanath tells ministers ahead of Ayodhya verdict
Thackeray, Pawar talk over phone; explore govt formation in Maharashtra
‘ISIS has a new leader. Know exactly who he is!’: Trump on Baghdadi’s successor
Time to get rid of PM Imran’s fake govt: Pak Oppn leaders at Azadi March
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Delhi T20I: Rohit Sharma walks off after being hit during nets
‘Thank you but…’: Punjab’s Amarinder Singh responds to Imran Khan gesture
Your Weekend Dose: Drive To Terminator Dark Fate Know What To Watch
