Drugs worth ₹26.48 crore, seized in 35 cases, destroyed in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai police have destroyed drugs worth ₹26.48 crore seized in various cases as part of its anti-narcotics campaign, an official said on Saturday. Seized contraband was officially disposed of at the government-authorised Mumbai Waste Management Company in Panvel (Shutterstock/ Representational image) (HT_PRINT)

Seized contraband, recovered in 35 cases, was officially disposed of at the government-authorised Mumbai Waste Management Company in Taloja, Panvel (Raigad district) on Friday, the official said.

According to the Navi Mumbai police, this was the second such large-scale disposal of drugs this year.

"Drugs worth ₹11.61 crore seized in 79 cases were similarly destroyed on February 26. With the latest action, nearly ₹38 crore worth of narcotics have been legally destroyed in Navi Mumbai so far this year," a police release stated.

Between 2023 and 2025, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate registered 1,831 cases, arrested 2,854 accused, and seized drugs worth ₹70.18 crore.

"The arrested accused included 101 African nationals, who were arrested with ₹40 crore worth of narcotics. Additionally, 2,034 African nationals residing illegally in Navi Mumbai were deported," the release said.

Action under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been taken against seven major drug traffickers, it said.

The 'Drug-Free Navi Mumbai' campaign was formally launched on January 8 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, initiated by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.