Drunk man beats elderly colleague to death in Gole Market

A 62-year-old man who worked at a tent house in central Delhi’s Gole Market died after he was thrashed by his younger colleague outside a juice shop in Mandir Marg on Tuesday, police said.

The victim and the suspected 34-year-old killer were both drunk at that time and the trigger for the murder was an argument between them, said a senior police officer who didn’t want to be identified.

The suspect, Mohammad Zakir, was arrested on Tuesday.

Zakir and his victim, identified by his first name Jeevan, worked at a tent house as casual labourers. On Monday evening, both were drinking outside a juice shop when they began arguing.

Abhilash Nayar, a 23-year-old student who witnessed the crime, told the police in his statement that when he reached the shop at 8.10 pm, the duo was fighting.

“Zakir caught the elderly man by his shirt and began dashing his head to a stone on the ground, all along mouthing threats to kill him,” Nayar told the police. “Zakir continued hitting him even after he fell unconscious,” he added.

As Nayar called the police control room, Zakir allegedly began running away, hurling threats at passersby. “He was so drunk that he fell while fleeing and injured his face. But he still managed to get away,” said Nayar.

A police team reached the spot and rushed Zakir to Dr RML Hospital where he died in the middle of treatment on Tuesday. The police who had initially registered a case of attempt to culpable homicide was converted to murder after Jeevan’s death.

