DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya of ABVP to resign over fake degree case

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the students wing of the RSS, on Thursday asked Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya to resign from his post and also relieved him of all organisational responsibilities till the enquiry into allegation of having furnished a fake degree is over.

Ankiv Baisoya won the DUSU elections in September, 2018. Soon after, the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the students wing of the Congress, and other student organizations started raising questions about the authenticity of Ankiv’s degree.

ABVP state secretary Bharat Khatana said, “This incident is tarnishing the image of DUSU… so we request DU administration to complete the verification process as soon as possible.”

Khatana added that if Ankiv is found guilty he must face legal action.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 16:15 IST