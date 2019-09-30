Dwarka–Najafgarh line to open on October 4

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 22:01 IST

The Dwarka–Najafgarh (Grey Line) corridor of the Delhi Metro Rail corporation will be inaugurated on October 4. DMRC will start passenger services on the corridor the same evening.

“Services on the corridor will be flagged off by housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Passenger services will start from 5pm the same day,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

The Grey Line will be opened with three stations — Dwarka, Nangli, and Najafgarh. By 2020, the DMRC will extend this line to Dhansa Bus Stop in Najafgarh, Metro officials said.

The new section will connect for the first time put Najafgarh on the Delhi Metro map. The existing Dwarka station will be connected to the new station by an 80-metre passage connecting the old station on the Blue Line (between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) to the new line.

An additional parking facility has been provided outside the station, adhering to the multi-modal integration (MMI) model, to accommodate the increased traffic in the area.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 22:01 IST