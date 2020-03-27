e-paper
Dy CM makes stay, food arrangement for Kashmiri youths stuck in Hisar

Dy CM makes stay, food arrangement for Kashmiri youths stuck in Hisar

The move comes following a tweet from Iltija Mufti who uses her mother and detained PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s account.

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, Hisar
The Hisar district administration has made arrangements for stay and providing food to a group of Kashmiri youth who have been stuck in Haryana’s Hisar for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala assured to provide assistance to Kashmiri youths struck in Hisar district, following a tweet from Iltija Mufti, who uses her mother and detained PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s account.

A group of Kashmiri youths had appealed for help saying they were stuck in Haryana’’s Hisar district for the past few days due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The youths through a video available on social media said they are residents of Kupwara district and have been stuck here without food.

“Request @Dchautala to kindly intervene & provide assistance,” tweeted Iltija Mufti on Thursday, from her mother’s account.

A government spokesperson said deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni asked the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Yadav to make arrangements for their stay and food.

