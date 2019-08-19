EDMC raids illegal e-waste hub in Kanti Nagar

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Monday sealed at least 57 illegal units which segregate and process e-waste in Kanti Nagar Extension area near Welcome Metro Station.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of EDMC, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the area Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Delhi Police, following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Alongside areas like Mandoli, Sadar Bazar, Seelampur and Turkman Gate, Kanti Nagar is known as a hub of old refrigerators, air conditioners, mobile handsets, stereos and computers. Chairman, standing committee of the EDMC, Sandeep Kapoor said, “Electronic devices are brought here and dismantled in an unscientific and unhygienic manner.”

“The cathode ray tubes (CRTs), circuit boards, capacitors and transformers that are broken down here contain many toxic elements like cadmium and mercury, which are simply washed down the drains. Plus, there are illegal melting units as well. All of them contribute to polluting the groundwater and damaging the environment,” he said.

Such actions will continue for the next few days, senior officials said.

