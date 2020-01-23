‘Education helps us learn beyond the text’

cities

Education — no matter which field one chooses to pursue their career in — is an important part of growth, said actor Yami Gautam, who, along with actor Rajkummar Rao, presented the Hindustan Times Scholarships to 50 students from the city, at Rangsharda Auditorium on Wednesday.

“Education gives you the ability to focus, learn and see beyond the written word. In this day and age, with technology at your disposal, it is also important to know where to draw the line to avoid dependence on it,” said Gautam, at a panel discussion, during which the chief guests discussed the need to overcome peer and social media pressure to achieve goals.

Rao shared his own experiences about acting, which he said had been his passion since school.

“It’s generally believed that acting can’t be learnt and while there are some gifted actors, many of us learned to hone our skills in acting schools. I was privileged to get through the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and used every opportunity to learn more from classes as well as from my peers,” he said, adding that it is important to learn as much as one can about the field one wants to pursue.

Both Gautam and Rao shared stories about their journey into Bollywood and making it big despite having no prior links to the industry.

When asked about what it takes to make a mark in an industry, which is said to be governed by nepotism, both insisted that hard work and focus go a long way in achieving one’s goals. “It is very important to believe in what you want to do and focus on grabbing every opportunity that comes your way. Complacency can creep in, but it’s important to keep your focus in the right place,” said Gautam.

Rao also highlighted the need to be true to oneself. “Don’t try to be someone you are not. Believe in yourself and don’t let any opportunity go to waste,” he said.