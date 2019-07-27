Eight key spots on Golf Course Road will be made safer for pedestrians

Eight major spots on the Golf Course Road have been identified for taking pedestrian friendly measures in a report prepared by the district road safety committee.

On Friday, Mohammed Imran Raza, additional deputy secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), finalised the recommendations made by a six-member committee, after a survey of the eight-kilometre road was conducted earlier this week.

The eight major spots — Bristol Chowk, traffic junction near MLA flats, Sector 42 junction, near Vipul Belmont tower, near 24 seven, AIT Chowk, Sector 55-56 bus stop and Southern Periphery Road (SPR) — will have pedestrian crossings, signage, road markings and pedestrian lights, as per the recommendations.

“The recommendations have been submitted to the road owning agency, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and DLF,” said Gurpreet Singh, senior road safety associate, Haryana Vision Zero and a member of the Golf Course Road committee.

“Since the report has been finalised now, HSVP and DLF will carry out the recommended work at these spots,” he said. Hindustan Times has a copy of the report.

On July 15, a five-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle and then a car while crossing the Golf Course Road with his grandmother, who escaped unhurt. A six-member committee was formed by Raza to conduct a survey on the Golf Course Road for curbing accidents and fatalities.

As per the findings of the committee, the Golf Course Road is one of the busiest roads stretches in the city due to the presence of malls, hotels, offices and residential areas on either side of the road. However, it lacks proper pedestrian crossings. The team also found no signage or boards specifying speed limits for different vehicles.

“The minimum speed limit given on board is 70 km/hr. At this speed, controlling the vehicle is difficult, in case a car or a two-wheeler has to stop suddenly. It leads to road accidents. In the absence of pedestrian crossings, people face difficulties and are forced to cross the road in an unsafe manner,” said Singh.

According to the recommendations, pedestrian crossings will be made at Bristol Chowk, near Vipul Belmont Tower, near 24 Seven, AIT Chowk and Sector 55-56 bus stop. Also, road markings are to be painted at a traffic junction near MLA flats, Sector 42 junction and from AIT Chowk to SPR. The committee has also recommended installing a speed table and pedestrian lights at these spots.

Bhoop Singh, HSVP’s superintending engineer, who is also a member of the committee, said, “The Golf Course Road is complete as per the agreement. Any new constriction or development of pedestrian paths would require approval from higher authorities in Chandigarh. In the interest of the public, if the government decides to create a new infrastructure, we will build it.”

Raza said, “The recommendations will be placed in the next road safety committee meeting. Further deliberation will take place to see how these suggestions can be implemented by the road owning agency.”

DLF officials were not available for comment.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 05:02 IST