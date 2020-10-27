Elderly woman found murdered in Field Gunj

cities

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:25 IST

An elderly woman was found bludgeoned to death outside a public toilet in Field Gunj area in the early hours of Tuesday. Passersby spotted the body and informed the police.

The woman, seemingly a homeless, was wearing a choora (a set of bangles traditionally worn by newly-wed bride).

Division number 2 station house officer (SHO), inspector Satpal Singh said the victim appears to be around 75 to 80 years old. “She was wearing a choora and brown salwar-suit. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the woman and have questioned people in nearby localities, however, there are no leads yet,” he said.

The SHO added that a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons. The body will be kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital for 72 hours for identification. .