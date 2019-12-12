Engineering college student found hanging in hostel room at Murthal in Sonepat

cities

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 14:41 IST

A 22-year-old student of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology at Murthal in Sonepat district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on Thursday morning.

The student, a native of Hisar who had shifted to Gurugram a few years ago with his family, was studying in the final year of chemical engineering, police said.

University public relations officer Parvesh Gehlot said the student was a bright student and a good basketball player.

His friends said he was last seen studying at 5 am on Thursday but his body was spotted hanging around 8am when the police were called.

The police recovered a suicide note from the room and informed his family members, who are on their way to Murthal.