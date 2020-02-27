Every minute counts... and this trauma centre head is on the clock

PUNE The trauma centre has modern medical equipment to help accident victims on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, says Dr Suyog Gurav, project director, trauma care centre, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). He speaks to HT about how the emergency medical facility is important for the accident victims in the golden hour.

As head of the trauma centre, what is the one key aspect you want to highlight when dealing with highway trauma?

The most important aspect is treatment in the golden hour in which the life of the accident victim can be saved. Nowadays every minute counts, round the clock emergency response and treatment is what we provide at the trauma centre.

Is there an emerging trend in terms of traffic accidents and highway deaths?

Accidents due to human error like stopping on the expressway, over speeding and lane cutting are showing an increasing trend, rather than technical reasons like tyre burst or brake failure. However, the deaths due to accidents have considerably reduced due to better safety facilities in the vehicles like airbags, seat belts and emergency medical treatment facilities.

Is the trauma centre fully equipped to handle the wide range of possible highway accidents?

The trauma centre at Ozarde is run as a joint venture by Pawana Medical Foundation and SG Diagnostic Labs on the expressway is equipped with basic life support facilities, casualty and daycare facility and minor procedure OT only. We are providing the service of doctors, paramedics, attendants, medicines, equipment, consumables among others free of cost at the trauma centre.

Do you have air support for emergencies?

No there is no air support for an emergency at the trauma centre as of now.