EX-AKALI SARPANCH MURDER:HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:26 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of ex-Akali sarpanch Dalbir Singh Dhilwan, who was shot dead at Dhilwan village in Gurdaspur on November 18 last year.

Though a detailed order is awaited, the high court bench of justice Ramendra Jain expressed satisfaction with the probe and also rejected the demand of the petitioner to name Punjab jails minister as accused in the case. The high court was hearing a plea of Dhilwan’s relatives, including his son Sandeep Singh.

Dissatisfied over the probe, the high court on January 16 warned state of transferring the investigation to the CBI if no progress was made in the case. Dhilwan’s family had alleged that he was murdered in a pre-planned manner by Balwinder Singh, Major Singh and Mandeep Singh. The allegations in the petition were that they were being threatened and efforts were being made to hush up the case at the behest of Punjab jails and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa due to the “affiliation” of the accused with the Congress.

Punjab Police on Thursday told court that three accused had already been arrested and a chargesheet had been submitted on January 29 in a trial court.

A special investigation team (SIT) headed by IG (border range) SPS Parmar was constituted by the Punjab director general of police to ensure a speedy and thorough investigation in the case. The three accused, identified as Amritpal Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, have been arrested against whom chargesheet also stands submitted. Seven more suspects were later nominated in the case during police investigation and probe was on, the court was told.