Ex-cricketer involved in brawl: Praveen Kumar denies hitting neighbour and his minor son

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 16:30 IST

Former cricketer Praveen Kumar has been accused of beating up his neighbour and manhandling a minor boy in TP Nagar locality here on Saturday, said police.

Station house officer (SHO) of TP Nagar police station, Dinesh Chand, said that complaints had been received from both the sides and an investigation was underway to verify their charges. “A case will be lodged on the basis of the findings,” he said.

Praveen Kumar’s neighbour Deepak Sharma alleged that the cricketer, in an inebriated state, thrashed him and pushed his seven-year-old son. “I was waiting for my son at the bus stop at 3 pm on Saturday. Kumar came in his car and started abusing the bus driver first and later abused me. He was in an inebriated state. He thrashed me and pushed my son. I have fractured my hand.”

According to Sharma, the bus driver had stopped the bus to drop the child when Kumar arrived there in his car. Sharma said he started honking to get the bus to move to a side. Reportedly, the cricketer then came out of his car and protested against blocking of the road. Sharma and Kumar engaged in an altercation, which led to manhandling.

Praveen Kumar, who initially did not speak to the media, said later, “I was an international cricketer. I have two kids -- a daughter and a son. I have never killed an ant then why would I beat a boy? The boy and his father Deepak Sharma, who is my neighbour, thrashed me up when I alighted from my car last evening (Saturday) near my home.”

After intervening in the issue, superintendent of police (SP) Akhilesh Narayan said, “Both of them are neighbours and they have informed the police about the incident. We are investigating the matter based on their statements. Further action will be taken accordingly. The medical procedure has also been done.”

However, Sharma claimed that the police refused to register his complaint and told him to approach the higher authorities as the case was related to an international cricketer.

(with agency inputs)