Expect light to moderate rain on the last day of Ganeshotsav, says weather bureau

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:41 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast for light to moderate showers on the final day of Ganeshotsav.

The weather bureau said weather conditions will be similar to what was witnessed on Wednesday. Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, the suburbs recorded 5.3mm rain, while south Mumbai recorded 5.6mm, both falling under the ‘light’ category.

Over the past 24 hours, the city and suburbs recorded light showers with 6.5mm rain in the suburbs between 8.30am on Tuesday and 8.30am on Wednesday, while south Mumbai recorded 9mm during the same time.

“Light to moderate rainfall around 20-40mm can be expected in Mumbai, other parts of the Konkan coast and northcentral parts of Maharashtra on Thursday. Rain intensity may increase gradually towards evening,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

Independent meteorologists said rain activity will increase from Friday onwards and another wet weekend can be expected.

“Owing to a cyclonic circulation over central India, an offshore trough is likely to form over the Arabian Sea, which will further activate weather systems leading to heavy rainfall. While Mumbai may record 100-125mm rain, northern suburbs up to Thane and Navi Mumbai may witness up to 150mm rain over a 36-hour period starting Friday

afternoon,” said Sridhar Balasubramanian, associate professor, department

of mechanical engineering and associate faculty, IDP Climate Studies, IIT- Bombay. Meanwhile, the day temperature in the suburbs was at the normal mark, while south Mumbai recorded the maximum temperature almost 2 degrees Celsius below normal.

Night temperature in the city and the suburbs was similar to previous days. Moisture levels were high in south Mumbai at 92% humidity, while the suburbs recorded 81%.

