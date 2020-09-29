Explosion at Ludhiana factory kills 40-year-old father of two

cities

A 40-year-old factory worker died following an explosion at an automobile parts factory in Phase 8 of Focal Point on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Shiv Kumar, resident of Durga Puri. He had been working at the factory, Highway Industries, for the past several years.

His co-workers and family members alleged that he was not given timely medical attention, which caused his death.

Police said Kumar was working in the night shift on Monday when the accident took place.

According to a co-worker, Kumar was working on a dye machine, when it suddenly exploded, leaving him severely injured.

Other workers raised the alarm, following which Kumar was taken to the dispensary inside the factory. He was initially given only first aid, but his condition kept deteriorating.

Later, he was taken to the ESIC Hospital, where he died during treatment.

On Tuesday, Kumar’s co-workers observed a strike, seeking relief for the kin of the deceased and job for Kumar’s son. His family workers also reached the factory, demanding compensation, following which the Focal Point police reached the spot and tried to pacify them.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, said as per preliminary investigation, the accident occurred when the worker put dye in a machine’s power pressure. The explosion was caused either due to some misalignment in the machine or due to Kumar putting the wrong dye in it.

After the strike by the family and co-workers of Kumar, a compromise was reached with the factory owner. Therefore, no case was registered, the inspector said.

WAS SOLE BREADWINNER OF FAMILY OF FOUR

Kumar’s wife Sunita Devi said her husband was the lone bread winner of the family, comprising their two sons, aged 19 and 18. Her elder son was disabled. She alleged the factory owner did not take her husband to the hospital on time, which could have saved his life.