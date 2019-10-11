Factory packing, selling counterfeit products of top brands busted in Mohali

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 00:58 IST

Police on Thursday raided an industrial unit packaging and selling counterfeit grocery, cosmetics and other products and arrested the owner at Sundra village in Mohali’s Dera Bassi subdivision. A large quantity of spurious material was also seized.

The owner has been identified as Krishan Kumar of Manimajra. Around half a dozen employees, including children, have also been rounded up for questioning.

The raid was conducted by the Mubarikpur police post personnel on the complaint of a Mumbai-based company that deals with complaints against counterfeit products.

The company’s managing director, Rajinder Singh, said he got a tip-off about the Dera Bassi factory selling spurious products in packets of established brands.

Police said the factory was running from an old building for the past four months. When the raid was conducted, around half a dozen workers were found packing spurious salt in Tata Salt packets.

The unit was also counterfeiting Aashrivaad flour, Tide and Surf detergent, Lakme kajal, MDH spices and Harpic toilet cleaner. Packaging material of these brands has been recovered. Police said the accused used to sell these products in the tricity besides in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, by claiming to be a dealer of these brands.

Police were still weighing the seized spurious products at the time of filing of this report.

“We have arrested the factory owner, and are investigating from where did he used to get the packets that looked like those of original brands,” said Narpinder Singh, in-charge of the police post. He said preliminary questioning revealed that he used to purchase the substandard raw material in bulk from Delhi.

A case under the Copyright Act has been registered as of now.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 00:58 IST