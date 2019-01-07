Factory supervisor killed while trying to thwart robbers in east Delhi

When two men demanded that he hand over a bag full of cash to them on Saturday night in east Delhi’s Jhilmil industrial area, 35-year-old Hari Om Sharma decided to hold his ground and resist. It cost him his life.

Sharma worked as a supervisor in the copper wire manufacturing factory.

An employee at the factory Jhuri Lal told police that Sharma used to often visit the factory owner’s home to deposit the day’s collection money. At around 8pm, Lal took out around Rs 2.5 lakh from the locker, kept it in a bag and handed it over the bag to Sharma.

Sharma was keeping the cash bag in his scooter when two men arrived and tried to snatch the bag. They even brandished a gun.

Lal in his statement said that he heard gunshots sound and rushed to the CCTV cameras footage monitoring room. In it, he saw Sharma scuffle with two men. Lal raised an alarm and rushed out along with a few fellow workers.

“When the assailants saw them, they pulled out their pistols and threatened to shoot them if anybody intervened. The two then shot Sharma and fled with his cash bag, said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.

The robbers, said police, fired four to five bullets, three of which hit Sharma.

Some eyewitnesses have told police that the factory supervisor put up a fight with the assailants when they attempted to snatch his cash bag. He refused to part away with the bag even when the assailants threatened to kill him.

A case of murder and armed robbery was registered at the GTB Enclave police station. The police were unable to make any breakthrough in the case till Sunday. They are also yet to identify the assailants.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Ved Prakash Surya said the crime came to their notice when the police control room received a call regarding firing outside a factory in the industrial area.

“The called informed that Sharma was injured in the firing. A police team reached the crime spot and rushed Sharma to a Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he was declared brought dead. We learnt that the attackers fled with a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh. Teams have been formed to identify and the nab the robbers at the earliest,” he said.

Police said they are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain the identities of the accused. Some employees of the factory are also being interrogated to find out if anybody had tipped off the robbers about the money.

