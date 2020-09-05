Fake currency racket busted in Delhi, 4 arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:17 IST

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said they had busted an inter-state syndicate involved in printing and circulation of fake Indian currency. Four persons were arrested and R1.34 lakh of ready-to-use and R 20,000 of semi-finished fake notes, all in the denomination of R100, were found on them.

The syndicate was active in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR and it usually printed and circulated fake notes in R100 and R200 denominations, senior police officers said.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Azeem Khan,47, Akil Ahmed,42, Akeel Ahmad alias doctor,45, and Nitin Patel,46. Equipment used to print fake notes was recovered from the men, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

DCP Yadav said the special cell for the past few months had been working on various syndicates involved in the printing, supply and circulation of fake notes. Recently, the team received information about one such racket running from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh.

On August 30, the team learnt that two members of the syndicate would deliver a consignment of fake currency notes to someone in Delhi near the Anand Vihar bus terminal.

“A trap was laid and two men – Azeem Khan and Akil Ahmed – were arrested with R1.20 lakh of fake notes. Their interrogation led to the arrest of Akeel Ahmed and Nitin Patel and the recovery of finished and semi-finished fake notes from their printing unit in Pilibhit,” said DCP Yadav.

During interrogation, Yadav said, the arrested men said they were involved in manufacturing fake notes for nearly eight years. “The arrested men revealed that they have already circulated more than R25 lakhs of FICN in Delhi-NCR,” he added.