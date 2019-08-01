Fake notes with R4 lakh face value seized, two arrested near Metro station in north Delhi

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday said they had seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of R4 lakh in the denomination of R2,000 from two people, including a 32-year-old woman, who were arrested from near Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station on Wednesday.

Police said the fake banknotes were printed in Bangladesh. The notes had several features of the genuine R2,000 currency notes. It is difficult to distinguish between the genuine and fake notes with bare eyes or even by just touching it, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said interrogation of the arrested persons has revealed that Kaliachak, a village of 5,000 population in West Bengal’s Malda, holds the key to a multi-crore rupee international FICN syndicate.

“Bangladesh-based racketeers are pumping fake notes in India through the porous India-Bangladesh borders. This is being done to cripple the economy of our country. West Bengal’s Malda district has become the epicentre of FICN rackets because of its strategic location along the international border,” claimed Yadav.

DCP Yadav said the special cell’s northern range team for the last four months had been receiving information regarding attempts to revive circulation of fake banknotes by the members of an international syndicate in India. Manual as well as technical surveillance was mounted upon the movements of suspected members of this syndicate, said the DCP.

On Wednesday, the police received information that a key member of the racket would come near Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station to deliver a big consignment of fake notes to one of his contacts. Accordingly, a trap was laid near the Metro station where a woman arrived around 8.30 am and began waiting for someone. Around 10 minutes later, a man met the woman.

“We apprehended the duo after our informer confirmed that they were the suspects we were looking for. They were identified as Gautam Mandal,25, from Kaliachak in Malda and Shiksha from Panipat in Haryana,” added DCP Yadav.

Police claimed that Mandal has already delivered five consignments of FICN in Delhi, UP and Haryana so far. For the last three years, Shiksha used to procure FICN through Mandal’s carriers and further circulate it in local markets, said a police officer associated with the operation.

“Mandal disclosed that the fake notes are being pushed into India through porous Indo-Bangla border. The supply is brought to Kaliachak village and from there it is being circulated to different parts of India,” added the officer.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 20:54 IST