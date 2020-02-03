e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Fake SC/BC certificates: V-C among six to get HC notice

Fake SC/BC certificates: V-C among six to get HC notice

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has issued notice of motion to six persons, including the Punjabi University vice-chancellor, in a civil writ petition pertaining to recruitment of assistant professors on basis of fake scheduled caste (SC) and backward class (BC) certificates.

The court issued a notice of motion to find out whether any action had been taken on the inquiry report dated May 5, 2017. The notice was issued to six respondents — Punjabi University vice-chancellor, registrar; Punjab principal secretary; Patiala vigilance bureau ADGP and SSP; and director welfare of SCs and BCs.

The petitioner, Harvinder Singh Sandhu, moved the high court against Punjabi university for not taking any action or fixing responsibility after seven assistant professors were recruited on the basis of fake SC/BC certificates between 2007 and 2017.

Notably, following the resignation of former vice-chancellor (V-C) Jaspal Singh in March 2017, the then secretary higher education Anurag Verma was appointed officiating V-C. Verma had received complaints of alleged irregularities in the university’s functioning from 2007 to 2017.

On the basis of these complaints, Verma had ordered 14 internal inquiries in April, 2017, including a probe into such appointments by the varsity.

Sealed reports were handed over to incumbent V-C professor BS Ghuman in December, 2017. The V-C had formed a two-member committee, comprising of former IAS officer Jagjit Puri and former IPS officer VK Kapoor, to further investigate the internal inquiry reports.

The panel had submitted its sealed findings to the university in July, 2018.

tags
top news
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities